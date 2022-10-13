Keenan Allen limited in practice on Thursday of Week 6 vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is still dealing with a hamstring injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. The team is set to host the Denver Broncos for an AFC West showdown for Week 6 and with it being the Monday night game this week, the Chargers had their first full practice of this week on Thursday.

Allen has been sidelined for the last four weeks with the injury and his his lone appearance in the 2022 season came during Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In that matchup, he caught four targets for 66 yards in a 24-19 victory.

Fantasy football implications

Allen being listed as a limited participant to open the practice week is a good sign for fantasy managers who have barely gotten a chance to put him into their lineups this season. Still, keep an eye on his status throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday.