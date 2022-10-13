Russell Wilson dealing with shoulder injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Chargers

It’s been a tough start to the 2022 season for the Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson and now it could be a little tougher, as Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury. Denver takes on the division rival Chargers on Monday Night Football and Wilson will start the week with a limited practice on Thursday, per Zac Stevens. Wilson says he will play, and there doesn’t seem to be any risk that he won’t.

After hurting his shoulder on Thursday night loss to the Colts, Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his shoulder and will continue to manage the injury and play through it.

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson flew to L.A. on Friday for an injection he hopes will relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder – an injury similar to the one that sidelined Dak Prescott in camp last year, sources tell me and @RapSheet. https://t.co/mdKlkruciH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Wilson hasn’t lived up to his usual standards so far, and with the injury, his fantasy outlook gets even shakier. At this point, Wilson can be dropped if you have an option you like better, but if you don’t, I’d want to be able to bench him until we see signs of improvement.