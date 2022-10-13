 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Wilson dealing with shoulder injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Chargers

We break down the news that Russell Wilson has a shoulder injury. What it means for Week 6 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It’s been a tough start to the 2022 season for the Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson and now it could be a little tougher, as Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury. Denver takes on the division rival Chargers on Monday Night Football and Wilson will start the week with a limited practice on Thursday, per Zac Stevens. Wilson says he will play, and there doesn’t seem to be any risk that he won’t.

After hurting his shoulder on Thursday night loss to the Colts, Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his shoulder and will continue to manage the injury and play through it.

Fantasy football implications

Wilson hasn’t lived up to his usual standards so far, and with the injury, his fantasy outlook gets even shakier. At this point, Wilson can be dropped if you have an option you like better, but if you don’t, I’d want to be able to bench him until we see signs of improvement.

