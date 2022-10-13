Justin Fields playing through pain Week 6 vs. Commanders

Update: Fields took yet another hit, this time on a deep touchdown pass to Dante Pettis. There is no doubt he is in pain.

He's grimacing in pain rotating his left arm https://t.co/UBftW9HuG4 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 14, 2022

If you’re watching the Thursday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, I commend you for your fortitude. At halftime the Commanders lead 3-0, so you didn’t miss much if you decided to nap through the first half.

Just before half, QB Justin Fields and the Bears looked to make up ground with some deep passes, but that just left Fields open for multiple QB hits. At one point Fields was going to need to come out of the game, but a time out let him gather himself and stay in. Fields has now been sacked three times, while Carson Wentz has hit the dirt twice.

Fields walked off to the locker room at halftime gingerly, but he doesn’t appear to be have a significant injury at this point. We should see him be able to return in the second half. Of the two teams, the Bears have moved the ball much better than the Commanders, with 202 net yards to Washington’s 88, but two red zone appearances ended in a turnover on downs and an interception. We’ll see if they can find their way to some points this half.