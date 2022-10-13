 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Justin Fields playing through pain Week 6 vs. Commanders

Justin Fields took multiple hits before halftime in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes while pressured by Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Update: Fields took yet another hit, this time on a deep touchdown pass to Dante Pettis. There is no doubt he is in pain.

If you’re watching the Thursday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, I commend you for your fortitude. At halftime the Commanders lead 3-0, so you didn’t miss much if you decided to nap through the first half.

Just before half, QB Justin Fields and the Bears looked to make up ground with some deep passes, but that just left Fields open for multiple QB hits. At one point Fields was going to need to come out of the game, but a time out let him gather himself and stay in. Fields has now been sacked three times, while Carson Wentz has hit the dirt twice.

Fields walked off to the locker room at halftime gingerly, but he doesn’t appear to be have a significant injury at this point. We should see him be able to return in the second half. Of the two teams, the Bears have moved the ball much better than the Commanders, with 202 net yards to Washington’s 88, but two red zone appearances ended in a turnover on downs and an interception. We’ll see if they can find their way to some points this half.

More From DraftKings Nation