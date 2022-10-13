Commanders vs. Bears inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears open Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season when they face off on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know seven players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Commanders have a lengthy injury list this week. On Wednesday, they announced six players who would be ruled out for the game. That group included S Percy Butler (quadricep), T Samuel Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), CB William Jackson (back), TE Logan Thomas (calf), and RB Jonathan Williams (knee). Additionally, WR Dyami Brown (groin) is questionable after three straight limited practices.

The Bears’ injury report is a light one. S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) is the only player listed with a designation. He’s questionable, but considering he was a full participant in all three practices this week, the reserve safety seems a decent bet to be available.