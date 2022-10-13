Mike Boone injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos RB Mike Boone was limited at practice Thursday heading into Week 6 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Boone is dealing with a foot injury coming off the long week. The Broncos lost on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 to the Indianapolis Colts in OT 12-9. Below we’ll break down the potential fantasy football impact.

Fantasy football implications

With Javonte Williams done for the season, the Broncos can’t really afford to take any more hits at RB. Melvin Gordon is also banged up and was limited at practice. Chances are they could land on the Friday injury report as questionable to play. Aside from Boone and Gordon, the Broncos used Devin Ozigbo and Montrell Washington scarcely at running back. If one or both of Boone/Gordon were unable to play in Week 6, the Broncos may be scrambling for a replacement.