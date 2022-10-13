Melvin Gordon injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6. They are in desperate need to assert themselves in the division, and the ground game is how you can do that against Los Angeles. Melvin Gordon has taken over as the lead back with Javonte Williams, but popped up on the injury report with a neck and ribs injury. He was able to get in a limited practice though, which, at this point, means he has a good chance to play.

A full practice on Friday would likely mean this injury was more of a bit of rest for the back, as his backup, Mike Boone, was also limited.

Fantasy football implications

Gordon wasn’t favored by fantasy football analysts, as Williams seemed to have more overall juice coming into the season, but it’s his job now. And the good news is that the Chargers have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season.