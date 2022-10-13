Tyler Lockett limited with hamstring ahead of Week 6 vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks face division rivals the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, looking to go 3-3 and stay very much in the hunt in the NFC West. One concern popped up today, as WR Tyler Lockett was listed as limited with a hamstring injury on Thursday’s injury report. A midweek addition to the report is concerning, but at this point we don’t have enough information.

If Lockett injured his hamstring in practice and couldn’t finish, that could be bad, but he also could have a little soreness and just took it easy for the day. We won’t know until Friday whether this injury could impact his status.

Fantasy football implications

Lockett’s presence alongside DK Metcalf make the Seattle passing game run. Without one of them, there just isn’t enough talent behind them to compensate. And Lockett has been phenomenal along with surprise of the year, QB Geno Smith.