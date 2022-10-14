CeeDee Lamb injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could be shorthanded this weekend in their battle with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

CeeDee Lamb was a late addition to the injury report on Friday. The Cowboys' No. 1 receiver missed practice with a hip injury. He’s officially listed as questionable, according to Michael Gehlken.

While it’s always an ominous sign for a player to be added to the injury report on a Friday, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Lamb received a rest-and-rehab day, per Patrik Walker.

That could be a big loss for a 4-1 Cowboys team that is looking to hand their division-rival Eagles their first loss of the season.

Fantasy football implications

While Lamb is listed as questionable, the former Oklahoma receiver’s late-in-the-week hip injury could seriously jeopardize his chances to play on Sunday.

If Lamb does miss Sunday’s tilt with the Eagles, it should mean an uptick in usage for Michael Gallup, who appears to be recovered from a torn ACL, along with Noah Brown. The Cowboys might use Tony Pollard more in the passing game to make up for Lamb’s absence as well.