Rams RB Cam Akers OUT for Sunday vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams have ruled out starting running back Cam Akers for their game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The move is not injury-related, and head coach Sean McVay said that it is for personal reasons, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. While it is good that the running back isn’t hurt, it is definitely cause for concern that the team is “working through” some things with him.

Through five weeks of the NFL season, Akers leads the team with 151 rushing yards. This comes as a surprise, as he absolutely had a dud performance in Week 1 but has rebounded. It seemed like he and the team had worked things out, given his recent performance, but it seems that things aren’t great behind the scenes.

Darrell Henderson figures to be the starting back on Sunday. His backup should be Malcolm Brown as Jake Funk was signed from the Rams’ practice squad by another team this week. Henderson will see a huge uptick in usage and will get a prime opportunity against a tough Panthers defense to prove he can be the starting running back if things with Akers aren’t smoothed out.