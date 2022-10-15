Tyler Higbee injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Carolina Panthers this week. News broke on Friday that RB Cam Akers was surprisingly ruled out for the game, and the Rams could be missing some other players. Tight end Tyler Higbee is questionable for the game and has been dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Sean McVay does expect him to play on Sunday, though.

Fantasy football implications

Higbee heads into this week as the overall TE7 in half-PPR fantasy scoring. He is second on the team in receptions (33), targets (48) and receiving yards (290). If Higbee is active, you are going to start him for your fantasy football lineups.

If Higbee is ruled out, there isn’t a need to play either of his backups Brycen Hopkins or Kendall Blanton. Cooper Kupp would largely dominate the target share, and then there would be an uptick for teammate Ben Skowronek who could be a PPR-flex play in deeper leagues.