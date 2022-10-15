 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, will be inactive Sunday vs. Vikings

By TeddyRicketson
A fan is seen wearing the shirt of Tua Tagovailoa #1 of Miami Dolphins outside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was already ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Tagovailoa is expected to return to action in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be a home game for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, as well as Week 7’s Sunday Night Football game.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been the main topic of discussion regarding how the team handled his injury in Week 3. Fan doctors everywhere assumed his injury was a concussion, but it ended up being ruled a back and ankle injury as the quarterback kept playing. There was no question about his injury in Week 4, as he was instantly ruled out due to a concussion after a big hit in a replay that is hard to watch. As part of clearing the protocols, Tagovailoa sought out extra opinions in both Detroit and Pittsburgh, which isn’t commonly seen. The NFL is still investigating the team, but this fan doctor wonders if the extra steps were because Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in relatively quick succession. Regardless, he hasn’t had any further setbacks and is set to return next week.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has also been dealing with a concussion. He says that he was good to return to action last week, but the new revamped NFL protocols ruled him out soon after the diagnosis. Bridgewater cleared the concussion protocol and will be active for Sunday’s game. He will serve as the backup to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson who will be starting his first career game Sunday against the Vikings.

