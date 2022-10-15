Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, will be inactive Sunday vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was already ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Tagovailoa is expected to return to action in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be a home game for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, as well as Week 7’s Sunday Night Football game.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been the main topic of discussion regarding how the team handled his injury in Week 3. Fan doctors everywhere assumed his injury was a concussion, but it ended up being ruled a back and ankle injury as the quarterback kept playing. There was no question about his injury in Week 4, as he was instantly ruled out due to a concussion after a big hit in a replay that is hard to watch. As part of clearing the protocols, Tagovailoa sought out extra opinions in both Detroit and Pittsburgh, which isn’t commonly seen. The NFL is still investigating the team, but this fan doctor wonders if the extra steps were because Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in relatively quick succession. Regardless, he hasn’t had any further setbacks and is set to return next week.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa flew to Detroit and Pittsburgh to meet with specialists, far exceeding the normal concussion protocol before he was cleared today. Returning to practice this week was the final step and he’s now slated to start next week vs. the #Steelers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2022

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has also been dealing with a concussion. He says that he was good to return to action last week, but the new revamped NFL protocols ruled him out soon after the diagnosis. Bridgewater cleared the concussion protocol and will be active for Sunday’s game. He will serve as the backup to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson who will be starting his first career game Sunday against the Vikings.