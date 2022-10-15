Report: Carson Wentz suffered fractured finger on throwing hand, status in doubt for Week 7

The Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football to open Week 6, but it has come at a cost. Quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand and his status for Week 7 is uncertain, per NFL Network.

Wentz is going to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to determine the next step. The Commanders’ next game is Sunday, October 23, which is eight days away from his report. The team will likely get in a practice early this coming week, but their next injury report is not due until Wednesday.

If he has to miss any time, Taylor Heinicke would move into the starting lineup. Heinicke started 15 games for Washington last season. He completed 65% of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Sam Howell would become Heinicke’s backup, pending any potential free agent addition.