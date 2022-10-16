Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle suffers shoulder injury in Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 of the NFL season. They are still without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and rookie Skylar Thompson and backup Teddy Bridgewater are doing their best to bring Miami a win. At the two-minute warning, the Vikings are up 24-10, so things look gloomy for the Dolphins. Adding injury to potential insult, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle isn't moving his left arm as trainers help him to the sideline — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 16, 2022

Trainers are tending to the wideout and he still is not able to move his arm that much. Before the injury, Waffle had caught six of 10 targets for 129 yards this week. He and Tyreek Hill have dominated defenses this season, but Waddle would be a huge piece for Miami to lose if he misses any time with this injury.

As long as he is sidelined, there will be an uptick in targets for Mike Gesicki and Chase Edmonds, as the quarterback will likely need to check down. The other depth wide receivers of Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft could see more usage, but it likely won’t be much.