 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle suffers shoulder injury in Week 6 vs. Vikings

Jaylen Waddle suffered an arm injury in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball as safety Jaquan Johnson #4 of the Buffalo Bills defends in the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 of the NFL season. They are still without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and rookie Skylar Thompson and backup Teddy Bridgewater are doing their best to bring Miami a win. At the two-minute warning, the Vikings are up 24-10, so things look gloomy for the Dolphins. Adding injury to potential insult, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Trainers are tending to the wideout and he still is not able to move his arm that much. Before the injury, Waffle had caught six of 10 targets for 129 yards this week. He and Tyreek Hill have dominated defenses this season, but Waddle would be a huge piece for Miami to lose if he misses any time with this injury.

As long as he is sidelined, there will be an uptick in targets for Mike Gesicki and Chase Edmonds, as the quarterback will likely need to check down. The other depth wide receivers of Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft could see more usage, but it likely won’t be much.

More From DraftKings Nation