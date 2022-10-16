 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers WR Randall Cobb suffers ankle injury in Week 6 vs. Jets

Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered an injury in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Randall Cobb of Green Bay Packers gestures during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Update: The veteran wide receiver is being looked at for an ankle injury. He is still in the locker room undergoing tests.

The Green Bay Packers are struggling at home against the New York Jets in Week 6 of the NFL season. They went into halftime tied 3-3 and have not been able to get their offensive going at all. To make matters worse, veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb just went into the medical tent.

Cobb was hit hard on a play and could only limp off the field. The official designation has yet to be released for what they are looking for. Cobb is now on a cart to the locker room. He was seen with a towel on his head and his head down, which is rarely a good sign.

With Cobb sidelined, Rodgers is losing his most reliable target. Teammates Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Robert Tonyan will need to step up and kick the offense into gear. Before exiting with the injury, Cobb caught his lone target for eight yards.

