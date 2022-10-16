Packers WR Randall Cobb suffers ankle injury in Week 6 vs. Jets

Update: The veteran wide receiver is being looked at for an ankle injury. He is still in the locker room undergoing tests.

The Green Bay Packers are struggling at home against the New York Jets in Week 6 of the NFL season. They went into halftime tied 3-3 and have not been able to get their offensive going at all. To make matters worse, veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb just went into the medical tent.

Randall Cobb is in the medical tent. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 16, 2022

Cobb was hit hard on a play and could only limp off the field. The official designation has yet to be released for what they are looking for. Cobb is now on a cart to the locker room. He was seen with a towel on his head and his head down, which is rarely a good sign.

With Cobb sidelined, Rodgers is losing his most reliable target. Teammates Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Robert Tonyan will need to step up and kick the offense into gear. Before exiting with the injury, Cobb caught his lone target for eight yards.