Skylar Thompson questionable with thumb, Teddy Bridgewater in for Week 6 vs. Vikings

Update: Bridgewater remains in after halftime, while Thompson is back on the sideline.

Update: Thompson is questionable to return with a thumb injury. Bridgewater will take over.

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson has been taken to the locker room. He appeared to either hit his hand on the helmet of a defender or get his shoulder area injured during the hit. It’s hard to tell at this point, but Teddy Bridgewater is now in the game.

The Dolphins can’t seem to keep their quarterbacks healthy, but Bridgewater was cleared of concussion protocol and would have gotten the start if he could have gotten first-team snaps during the week.

Tua Tagovailoa was also cleared of his concussion and will be available next week against the Steelers.