Skylar Thompson questionable with thumb, Teddy Bridgewater in for Week 6 vs. Vikings

Skylar Thompson suffered aninjury in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
&nbsp;Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Update: Bridgewater remains in after halftime, while Thompson is back on the sideline.

Update: Thompson is questionable to return with a thumb injury. Bridgewater will take over.

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson has been taken to the locker room. He appeared to either hit his hand on the helmet of a defender or get his shoulder area injured during the hit. It’s hard to tell at this point, but Teddy Bridgewater is now in the game.

The Dolphins can’t seem to keep their quarterbacks healthy, but Bridgewater was cleared of concussion protocol and would have gotten the start if he could have gotten first-team snaps during the week.

Tua Tagovailoa was also cleared of his concussion and will be available next week against the Steelers.

