Brandon Aiyuk suffers lower leg injury in Week 6 vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the early part of Sunday’s game. With about 9:30 left to go in the game, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk stayed down on the field after a play. Trainers came out to tend to him after he started to get up but then went back down. The team’s trainers are working on the lower part of his left leg.

Aiyuk is having a great day against the Falcons. Before getting banged up, he had seven receptions on nine targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns. This has been his best game of the year, and the team will definitely be hoping he can return to the field.

As long as Aiyuk remains sidelined, San Francisco will be looking to get Deebo Samuel and George Kittle even more involved in the offense as they try to mount a comeback. Jauan Jennings or Ray-Rau McCloud could see an increased target share, but this is the time for the 49ers to get their stars involved.