Cardinals WR Marquise Brown in walking boot after Week 6 loss to Seahawks, initial X-rays negative

Hollywood Brown suffered a lower leg injury in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Updated
Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Update: Initial X-rays on Brown’s foot came back negative, although he’ll get more testing done Monday. The receiver was in a walking boot after the game so clearly there’s some pain there. The Cardinals play Thursday in Week 7, which makes it tough to see how Brown can go in that game unless the pain goes away quickly in his foot.

The Arizona Cardinals lost an ugly one to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, and they might have suffered another loss. Wide receiver Marquise Brown injured his leg and after limping off the field with trainers left for the locker room. Field Yates reported it looked like Brown was rolled up on and could not put weight on his ankle.

Brown suffered the injury with 3:59 left in the game on a 4th down pass attempt. Kyler Murray was looking for Brown deep in Seahawks territory, but the pass was intercepted. Brown was injured on the pick and he did not return for the Cardinals final drive.

In this first video, you can see the Seahawks defender come down on Brown’s left foot.

The Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week. The team will have light practices Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and it’s safe to say Brown will show up as a DNP on Monday’s first report, if not all three.

