Aaron Rodgers dealing with hand injury in Week 6 vs. Jets

Update: Rodgers continues to appear worse for wear. He’s now limping and flexing his thumb. He’s also had multiple underthrows on deep passes.

Rogers limping and shaking his sore right thumb. Not good. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 16, 2022

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to still be bothered by a hand injury he suffered on the last play of last week. Rodgers was removed from the injury report, but it appears to be bothering him during the game. It was also noticed pre-game as well.

No tape on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ banged-up right thumb today, but he’s shaking out the hand after some throws during warmups. Something to monitor today against the #Jets. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

Add in his trouble early on in this game, and it’s hard not to believe the injury is limiting him somewhat.