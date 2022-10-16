 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers dealing with hand injury in Week 6 vs. Jets

Aaron Rodgers dealing with hand injury in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Update: Rodgers continues to appear worse for wear. He’s now limping and flexing his thumb. He’s also had multiple underthrows on deep passes.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to still be bothered by a hand injury he suffered on the last play of last week. Rodgers was removed from the injury report, but it appears to be bothering him during the game. It was also noticed pre-game as well.

Add in his trouble early on in this game, and it’s hard not to believe the injury is limiting him somewhat.

