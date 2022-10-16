Cameron Brate took a hard hit in the second half of their matchup against the Steelers and suffered another head injury. He was surrounded by medical staff and pplayers as they put him on a backboard and carted him off the field. He appeared to have movement in his extremities, but there is no doubt this is a scary situation. This is his second head injury in three weeks.
Cameron Brate carted off on backboard with head injury in Week 6 vs. Steelers
