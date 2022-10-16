 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cameron Brate carted off on backboard with head injury in Week 6 vs. Steelers

Cameron Brate suffered an injury in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Cameron Brate took a hard hit in the second half of their matchup against the Steelers and suffered another head injury. He was surrounded by medical staff and pplayers as they put him on a backboard and carted him off the field. He appeared to have movement in his extremities, but there is no doubt this is a scary situation. This is his second head injury in three weeks.

