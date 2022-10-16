Packers RB Aaron Jones dealing with leg injury vs. Jets in Week 6

The Green Bay Packers are struggling to get any sort of offense going against the New York Jets in Week 6. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury that is clearly bothering him. Wide receiver Randall Cobb missed time with an ankle injury, and now RB Aaron Jones is down on the sideline.

Jones is getting stretched out by the medical staff, and they are focusing on his right leg. He hasn’t been able to get much going this week. Jones has seven carries for 12 yards and has caught three of his four targets for another 25 yards. Whether he is dealing with cramps in the game remains to be seen, but he hasn’t looked like himself. Jones has been able to come back into the game but hasn’t done anything to suggest he is fully healthy. The Packers are currently down 17-10, so we will see how Jones is managed down the stretch.