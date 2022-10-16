Ravens RB JK Dobbins has knee tighten-up in Week 6 vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens faced the New York Giants in Week 6 of the NFL season. In a hard-fought game, the Ravens came up on the losing end of the game, 24-20. The box score doesn’t exactly look like their other games, with running back Kenyan Drake sitting atop the team in rushing production. JK Dobbins finished with only seven carries for 15 yards and no targets in the passing game. In the press conference after the game, head coach John Harbaugh said that Dobbins felt his knee tighten up.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said RB J.K. Dobbins was limited to just 7 carries today because "His knee tightened up."



Kenyan Drake took over and rushed for 119 yards on 10 carries. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 16, 2022

Drake went from being a healthy scratch a few times to leading the team in rushing. Not only leading but dominating the ground game and averaging 11.9 yards per carry. Dobbins has battled this injury all season, keeping him from looking like his normal self. We will have to monitor Dobbins’ situation this week as practices begin. Baltimore will want him as healthy as possible for their next game against the Cleveland Browns next week.