 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kenny Pickett OUT with concussion in Week 6 vs. Bucs

Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Update: Pickett has been downgraded to out with a concussion. Trubisky’s game the rest of the way.

Update: Pickett is being evaluated with a concussion which isn’t a great sign for his availability for the rest of the game.

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett has been taken to the locker room after taking a hit in the second half of their matchup with the Buccaneers. He did have his head hit the ground, so they could be checking for concussion symptoms, but we have no reports on the nature of the injury yet.

Backup QB Mitch Trubisky is now in the game.

More From DraftKings Nation