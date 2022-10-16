Kenny Pickett OUT with concussion in Week 6 vs. Bucs

Update: Pickett has been downgraded to out with a concussion. Trubisky’s game the rest of the way.

Update: Pickett is being evaluated with a concussion which isn’t a great sign for his availability for the rest of the game.

Pickett is questionable to return. in the locker room being checked for a concussion. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) October 16, 2022

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett has been taken to the locker room after taking a hit in the second half of their matchup with the Buccaneers. He did have his head hit the ground, so they could be checking for concussion symptoms, but we have no reports on the nature of the injury yet.

Here's the hit on Kenny Pickett.pic.twitter.com/lE8lB2Sjs8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

Backup QB Mitch Trubisky is now in the game.