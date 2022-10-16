Buccaneers vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Buccaneers have three players listed as out heading into this showdown. That list includes DT Akiem Hicks (foot), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), and S Logan Ryan (foot). WR Julio Jones (knee) is doubtful while S Mike Edwards (elbow) is listed as questionable.

The Steelers will be without a handful of players for this battle. Those listed as out includes S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion), DE DeMarvin Leal (knee), CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring), CB Levi Wallace (concussion), and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).