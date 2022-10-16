Jets vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jets have a very small injury list heading into this game. They will be without DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) while T Duane Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

The Packers also have a small injury list heading into this showdown at home. LB Tipa Galeai (hamstring) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) are out and will miss the contest while LB Rashan Gary (toe) is questionable.