Jaguars vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Jaguars and Colts meet in Week 6 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 6 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By Nick Simon
Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jaguars don’t have any players listed as out, but do have quite a few players carrying questionable designations heading into this AFC South showdown. That list includes DT Folorunso Fatukasi (quadricep), DT Davon Hamilton (foot), WR Marvin Jones (hamstring), WR Zay Jones (ankle), and LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf).

The Colts will be without a few key defensive players in LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back) and DE Kwity Paye (ankle). Meanwhile, Julian Blackmon (ankle), CB Tony Brown (concussion), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) and RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) are all questionable.

