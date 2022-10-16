Bengals vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

Game day update: Chris Olave is not expected to play, per Adam Schefter. Jameis Winston is expected to be active but will be the team’s emergency quarterback, per Jeremy Fowler.

The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bengals have a pretty short injury list heading into this matchup. No players have been listed as out but WR Tee Higgins (ankle), TE Hayden Hurst (groin), T Jonah Williams (knee) all carry a questionable designation.

The Saints will be without a handful of players, a list that includes WR Deonte Harty (foot), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), WR Michael Thomas (foot), and DE Payton Turner (chest). CB Paulson Adebo (knee), S Marcus Maye (rib), WR Chris Olave (concussion), DT Malcolm Roach (ankle), T Calvin Throckmorton (hip), and QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) are also listed as questionable heading into the contest.