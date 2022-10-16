Panthers vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

Game day update: The Rams are expected to have Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee, and Aaron Donald all available on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Panthers have a pretty busy injury report in this tumultuous week for the team. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) are officially out for the matchup while QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) is notably doubtful for the game. WR Robby Anderson (illness), T Cameron Erving (groin), CB C.J. Henderson (knee), CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), and LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) are all questionable.

The Rams will be without RB Cam Akers (not injury related - personal matter) and C Brian Allen (knee) for this matchup. Aaron Donald (foot), CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), TE Tyler Higbee (ankle), WR Cooper Kupp (foot) and QB John Wolford (neck) are all questionable heading into the game.