49ers vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The 49ers have a hefty injury list heading into this matchup. Five players have already been ruled out of the contest, a list that includes DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hand), and T Trent Williams (ankle). Additionally, the biggest question mark will be star defensive end Nick Bosa, who is listed as questionable with a groin injury. G Aaron Banks (knee) and TE Tyler Kroft (knee) are also listed as questionable for the game.

For the Falcons, LB Mykal Walker (groin) is the only player that has been ruled out for the contest. LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder), G Elijah Wilkinson (knee), and most notably TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) all have questionable designations heading into the game.