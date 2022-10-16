Patriots vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Patriots have just one player that will officially be out of Sunday’s matchup, LB Josh Uche (hamstring). Meanwhile, they have a pretty large list of players who are questionable heading into the game. That list includes WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), DT Christian Barmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), QB Mac Jones (ankle), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), and WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle).

The Browns don’t have anyone listed as questionable, but will be without three key players in DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow), T Joe Haeg (concussion), and CB Denzel Ward (concussion).