Vikings vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

Game day update: Teddy Bridgewater will be active and serve as Skylar Thompson’s backup for this game. Alexander Mattison is expected to be active, per Ian Rapoport.

The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Vikings have short injury list heading into this showdown. No players have been listed as out but RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and DE D.J. Wonnum (illness) are both questionable.

The Dolphins will be without QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, ankle) for a second straight week and CB Kader Kohou (abdomen) is listed as doubtful. T Terron Armstead (toe), QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion, pectoral), CB Elijah Campbell (foot), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), and TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) are all questionable heading into the game.