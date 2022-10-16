Ravens vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

Game day update: Hayden Hurst and Jonah Williams are both expected to play, but Tee Higgins is closer to a game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport. The team is optimistic, but wants to see how his pre-game workout goes.

#Bengals TE Hayden Hurst (groin) and OT Jonah Williams (knee) are both expected to play, source said. For WR Tee Higgins (ankle) there is also optimism, but after last week, the team wants to see him workout pre-game to make sure he’s ready.

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Ravens will be without WR Rashod Bateman (foot), G Ben Cleveland (foot), and LB Justin Houston (groin) for this showdown. Meanwhile, RB Justice Hill (hamstring) is listed as doubtful and OT Jonah Williams, TE Hayden Hurst, and WR Tee Higgins are listed as questionable.

The Giants will be without CB Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), S Tony Jefferson (foot), S Jason Pinnock (ankle), and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) for the contest. Meanwhile, LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) is listed as doubtful while TE Tanner Hudson (illness), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and DT Leonard Williams (knee) are questionable for the matchup.