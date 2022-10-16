The Cincinnati Bengals announced Week 6 inactives and Tee Higgins is officially ACTIVE/INACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Higgins was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but logged a limited practice on Friday.

We saw Higgins be active last week but not factor into the game, as he was mainly used as a decoy. He has been ruled active again this week, but it remains to be seen how much faith you should put into him. If you have Higgins, you are likely hoping to play him, and he has a good matchup against the Saints. Joe Burrow likes to spread the ball around, giving Higgins his weekly upside. Cincy knows that they can't risk him aggravating his ankle injury, so take his being active as a sign that he will factor into the game.

With the Saints giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, start Higgins this week. If he ends up being another decoy or tweaking his injury, it would honestly just come down to bad luck, and you did what you could setting your lineup.