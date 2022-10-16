Zay Jones is active for Week 6 vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Week 6 inactives and Zay Jones is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Colts. Jones was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was able to log limited practice sessions throughout the week.

Jones has been battling through his ankle issue for the past few weeks and was forced to miss the Jaguars’ Week 4 game. He managed to return in Week 5 and caught three-of-eight targets for 12 yards.

With Jones active for Sunday’s contest he boasts as an intriguing flex option given Jacksonville’s thin depth at receiver. Marvin Jones Jr. has already been declared out with a hamstring injury, potentially resulting in added targets coming Jones’ way. Jones has seen eight or more targets in three of his four games played this season, so fantasy managers should have little doubt of him remaining involved against the Colts. Indianapolis has been solid against receivers so far, but Jones has operated efficiently as the clear WR2 behind Christian Kirk.