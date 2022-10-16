Chris Olave is INACTIVE for Week 6 vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 6 inactives and Chris Olave is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Olave was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion. He did not practice on Wednesday but logged a limited session on Thursday before practicing in full on Friday. Olave went into the weekend officially questionable but wasn’t expected to play.

Olave had had a solid start to his NFL career before suffering his injury. He has 25 receptions on 42 targets for 389 yards and two touchdowns. Olave is coming off a game with four receptions on six targets and his second career score. The Saints are expected to be without Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Olave for this week’s game against Cincinnati. With teammates sidelined last week, Marquez Callaway caught two of his three targets, while Tre’Quan Smith brought in one of his four. While neither player has much upside for fantasy football, if you were desperate, you could try and flex one of these players and hope for the best. Either way, Olave is not playing on Sunday and hopes to be back next week against the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday Night Football.