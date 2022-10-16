Dalton Schultz is inactive for Week 6 vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 6 inactives, and tight end Dalton Schultz is officially inactive for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Schultz was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in Thursday’s practice but was reported as a full participant on Friday, so this listing comes as somewhat of a surprise.

Jake Ferguson an Peyton Hendershot is Schultz’s backup at tight end. Schultz has zero receptions in the past two games, but added 80 yards over nine receptions in the first two games of the season. Ferguson had one reception for seven yards in Week 4. Hendershot had three receptions for 43 yards in Week 3.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains out this week as he recovers from a thumb injury. Backup Cooper Rush has started every game since the season opener and has gone 4-0 in those starts. The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites heading into Sunday Night Football as they look to remain undefeated.