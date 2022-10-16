Nick Bosa is inactive for Week 6 vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 7 inactives and Nick Bosa is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Bosa was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury he suffered last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Bosa left the Week 5 game and did not return due to the injury. This past week at practice, he was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday, but then was upgraded to limited on Friday.

Bosa’s absence is notable, but the 49ers have one of the deeper pass rushing units in the league. Samson Ebukam becomes the team’s top edge rusher, and Charles Omenihu will see a boost in playing time opposite him. Drake Jackson will also see more snaps. Omenihu and Drake Jackson each have two sacks this season.

The Falcons offensive line has been solid in the ground game, ranking eighth in adjusted line yards at Football Outsiders. However, they rank 25th in adjusted sack rate. Marcus Mariota likely won’t be scrambling away as much with Bosa sidelined, but the 49ers’ backups are no slouches.