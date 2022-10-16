Raheem Mostert is active for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 6 inactives and Raheem Mostert is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Vikings. Mostert was listed as questionable this week as he works through a knee injury. He logged limited practice sessions throughout the week.

Mostert was absent from practice on Wednesday, but returned and participated in a limited capacity on both Thursday and Friday.

With Mostert officially suiting up for Sunday’s contest against the Vikings he fits as a surefire RB2 among fantasy lineups this week. Mostert’s past experience playing for Mike McDaniel seems to have paid off, as he’s out carried Chase Edmonds 33 to six over the past two games. Mostert tallied his best game of the season last week against the Jets, finishing with 113 yards on the ground and finding the endzone as well. With the Dolphins playing third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson this week, Mostert could be in for an extra workload should Miami lean heavily into the running game.