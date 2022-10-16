Cardinals vs. Seahawks inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET at Lumen Field and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cardinals have a heft injury list as they will be without RB James Conner (ribs), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip), and RB Darrel Williams (knee) for this matchup. Meanwhile, G Max Garcia (toe), C Rodney Hudson (knee), DT Rashard Lawrence (hand), and CB Byron Murphy (groin) are all listed as questionable.

The Seahawks will be missing WR Penny Hart (hamstring) while G Gabe Jackson (knee, hip) and DT Al Woods (knee) are listed as doubtful. Joey Blount (calf), CB Artie Burns (groin), WR D’Wayne Eskridge (illness), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back), and DE Shelby Harris (hip) all have a questionable designation heading into this showdown.