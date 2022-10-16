Bills vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bills have a short injury list heading into this showdown. They will be without WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) while DE Jordan Phillips (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The Chiefs also have a short injury list for this battle of AFC titans. They will be missing S Bryan Cook (concussion), CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring), and DT Tershawn Wharton (knee) for the matchup.