Cowboys vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

Game day update: Dak Prescott is expected to be out for tonight’s game, per Ian Rapoport, likely making him inactive rather than an emergency option. Rapoport is reporting that both CeeDee Lamb and Jason Peters should be active for Sunday Night Football.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 6 showdown. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field and the game will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cowboys have a short injury list heading into this matchup. They will be without RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) while WR CeeDee Lamb (hip), T Jason Peters (chest), and QB Dak Prescott (right thumb) are all listed as questionable.

The Eagles also have a short injury list ahead of this primetime NFC East matchup. CB Josh Jobe (shoulder) and DE Janarius Robinson (ankle) are both listed as questionable.