Dak Prescott going through pre-game throwing session ahead of Week 6 Sunday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to start Cooper Rush at quarterback in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Dak Prescott is moving closer and closer to returning to the starting lineup. He is not expected to play on Sunday night, per Jay Glazer, but he is throwing the ball with more regularity, and was spotted going through his pre-game throwing session.

Dak Prescott pregame throwing session, coming right at ya pic.twitter.com/5PMAeBDNgT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2022

Prior to Thursday, Prescott had not practiced since undergoing thumb surgery following the team’s Week 1 loss to the Bucs. However, on Thursday he was upgraded to limited and got in back-to-back limited sessions to close out the week. He was listed as questionable, but all indications have been that he won’t play.

However, there is a chance he plays in Week 7. He has some work to do to get ready for a full practice session next Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport, but he has a chance to get back into the starting lineup.

For now, Cowboys fans can enjoy the pregame work and get excited for his Week 7 return.