Chris Olave injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Cardinals

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is expected to return for this week’s Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals, per Jeff Duncan. Olave has been out since October 9, when he hit his head against the turf in the Saints’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks and appeared to have been knocked unconscious for several moments. He sat out during New Orleans’ Week 6 loss to the Bengals despite participating in practice during the preceding week.

Fantasy football implications

Olave’s injury was one of many that have depleted the Saints’ offensive starters this season. WRs Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry remain out, and QB Jameis Winston is still recovering from back injuries.

Olave’s return will be a major boost for New Orleans’ offense. Tre’Quan Smith, Juwan Johnson, and Marquez Callaway all contributed to the Saints’ passing offense against the Bengals, but none of the three surpassed 45 receiving yards. They need someone who can make a real impact back on the field, and that can be Olave, who scored in the last two games he played and has already added nearly 400 receiving yards this season. Olave is a safe bet to start in fantasy for Week 7.