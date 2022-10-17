Jarvis Landry injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Cardinals on TNF

The New Orleans Saints dropped to 2-4 after losing a close fought battle with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. They were severely thin at wide receiver, as all their starters were out, which includes Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry.

The Saints should get Olave back from concussion this week, but they appear unlikely to get Landry or Thomas back on the short Thursday Night Football turnaround, per Jeff Duncan.

Landry tried to play through the injury, but either aggravated it or it was just too severe in the first place. Hopefully the extra week will get him back on track for Week 8.

Fantasy football implications

With Thomas and Landry out, Chris Olave is really the only Saints receiver you can trust. He does get a good matchup for TNF, so is a must play no matter who is at quarterback, Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston. Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith have a little deep league appeal, but they should be left off your team at this point.