Michael Thomas expected to miss Week 7 vs. Cardinals

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the team’s Thursday night matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, per Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune. The All-Pro wideout has missed the previous three games with a foot injury and the team is being precautious with throwing him back out on the field. Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke about Thomas’ injury situation on Monday and the decision to not put him on IR.

Thomas made his much anticipated return to the field this season after missing the entirety of the 2021 campaign with an ankle injury. Through three games, he caught 16 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns before going down with an injure foot.

Fantasy football implications

This is tough situation for both fantasy managers and the Saints themselves. The receiver room has been ravaged by injuries so far with Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry all sitting out of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston also out, the team has been forced to lean more on its run game.