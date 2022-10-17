Broncos vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, October 17. This week’s iteration of Monday Night Football will see the Denver Broncos taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some names to watch for both teams. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Broncos have already ruled out LB Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip). Linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), RB Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs), CB Damarri Mathis (knee), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), G Dalton Risner (back), TE Eric Saubert (thigh) and T Billy Turner (knee) are all questionable for the game. The biggest name there is Gordon, who logged a limited participation in practice each day.

The Chargers have yet to officially rule anybody out and only have two players on the injury report. Wide receiver Keenan Allen is doubtful with a hamstring injury that has been bothering him for a few weeks. He was limited in practice each day this week. Tackle Trey Pipkins is questionable with a knee injury and logged a limited daily practice participation.