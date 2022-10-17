Eno Benjamin limited in Monday practice ahead of Week 7 vs. Saints

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin is dealing with a foot injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Neither team actually worked ahead of their Thursday night showdown, so the injury designation was an estimation.

With both James Conner and Darrel Williams dealing with injuries, Benjamin got the start in the team’s 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He got plenty of touches but wasn’t explosive, taking 15 carries for 37 yards on the ground and caught three targets for 28 yards through the air.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Fantasy managers should keep an eye out for Benjamin’s status on Tuesday. With Conner still day-to-day and Williams expected to miss Thursday’s game, the Cardinals will be riding on Benjamin being healthy for this matchup. They’re going to be extra cautious with Benjamin in the days leading up to the prime time matchup.