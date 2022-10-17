James Conner listed as DNP for Cardinals’ first practice of Week 7

The Arizona Cardinals are facing the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week and Monday brought the first practice of the short week. It was an estimated session with the team still recovering from their Sunday game against the Seahawks, but it gives us some insight into injury statuses.

Running back James Conner was listed as a DNP on this first report, which follows last week’s DNPs after he injured his ribs in Week 5. Conner was ruled out in Week 6, but might have a shot this week. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that while Darrel Williams likely won’t play, Conner is day-to-day.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Eno Benjamin remains the likely starter if Conner and Williams can’t play on Thursday. In spite of Kingsbury’s comments, Conner seems unlikely to play on the short week. We probably won’t know for certain until Thursday morning at the earliest. Benjamin is rostered in 73.8% of ESPN leagues, so if you still have a crack at him, he’s worth an add.