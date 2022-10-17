 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tua Tagovailoa to return to practice as starter in Week 7 for Sunday vs. Steelers

We break down the news that the Dolphins QB is back at practice. What it means for Week 7 and beyond.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will participate in practice this week after sitting out with a concussion for the past two games. He was injured in the Dolphins’ matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on September 29, and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher.

He is now reportedly out of concussion protocol and ready to be back at practice, and possibly even start the Dolphins’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Tagovailoa’s backup Teddy Bridgewater has seen the majority of snaps since his injury, but the Dolphins have not won since he was carted off the field against the Bengals. Before the injury, he had amassed 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns for the season with three interceptions.

If Tagovailoa is back and at full strength, both mentally and physically, it’s good news for receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and for tight end Mike Gesicki, who will have their starter back.

