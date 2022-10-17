Report: Carson Wentz out 4-6 weeks with fractured finger ahead of Week 7

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will miss 4-6 weeks with fractured ring finger, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If that timeline is definite, Wentz would likely go on injured reserve, which means he’d be out at least four weeks. But, if there is a chance he could beat his recovery timeline, Wentz would likely stay on the active roster.

Wentz is backed up by Taylor Heinicke, who has some inconsistent success. The team also drafted Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. During his time at North Carolina, Howell started 37 games, completing 63.8 percent of his passes for 10,283 yards with 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,009 yards on 369 attempts for 17 touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Heinicke is going to be Went’z replacement. He could string together some strong games or fall pretty flat. Both scenarios wouldn’t be that surprising. He’ll only be worth adding in 2QB leagues at this point. Howell can also be added as a long shot with more upside.