Cowboys VP not ready to name Dak Prescott the starter in Week 7 vs. Lions

After the Cowboys loss to the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters he was planning on playing in Week 7. Of course, Prescott isn’t the last word on if he will play or not. Monday morning executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that there’s been no decision about Prescott starting just yet, per Pro Football Talk.

Yes, the Cowboys will need to see a full week of practice with no limitations or setbacks from Prescott, so there’s no way to say for sure at this point. But, it also appears that as long as he has no setbacks, Prescott will play against the Lions.

You could argue that the Cowboys have two winnable games against the Lions and Bears before their bye and keeping Prescott out might not be a detriment to their record, but Prescott needs to get back out there and easier matchups could be the best way to slowly transition back to a top level of play.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

If Prescott does play, he becomes startable in fantasy from the get-go, as the Lions defense does give up plenty of fantasy points.